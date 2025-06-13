Ruben Vargas Injury: Ends season on sidelines

Vargas notched two goals and one assist across 11 appearances (nine starts) for Sevilla. He ended the season sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Vargas joined Sevilla from Augsburg in the January transfer window, and while he showed glimpses of his quality during his Spain tenure, injuries limited him considerably. In fact, he missed the team's last eight matches of the campaign due to a nagging hamstring injury. If Vargas is healthy for the start of the 2025/26 campaign, however, he should be a regular starter for Sevilla.