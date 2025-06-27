Menu
Ruben Vargas headshot

Ruben Vargas Injury: Working on rehabilitation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Vargas (hamstring) was seen working in his rehab on the Sevilla training facilities.

Vargas missed the final eight games of the season with a hamstring injury, but he's working his way back to be available for the start of the pre-season. When healthy, Vargas should be a regular on the left side of the attack for Sevilla. The Swiss international notched two goals and an assist in 11 outings with the Spanish club since joining from Augsburg in the January transfer window.

Ruben Vargas
Sevilla
More Stats & News
