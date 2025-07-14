Ruben Vargas News: Features in friendly

Vargas (hamstring) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Birmingham City.

Vargas was back on the field to start the preseason, ridding him of the injury tag he carried into the offseason. This is solid news for the attacker, as he just joined the club last season but was hindered by his injuries, starting in nine of his 11 appearances. That said, he will hope to continue in a significant role heading into the new campaign following his injury.