Fantasy Soccer
Rudy Camacho headshot

Rudy Camacho Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Camacho (thigh) is out for Wednesday's match against Atlanta, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna MacKay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Camacho is still not going to be able to take the field as he deals with his thigh injury, with the defender now ruled out for Wednesday's outing. He still has to appear in this campaign due to the injuries and will hope to see the field soon after his long absence.

Rudy Camacho
Columbus Crew
