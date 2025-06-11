Menu
Rudy Camacho headshot

Rudy Camacho Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Camacho (trhigh) trained individually Wednesday, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Camacho was only able to train individually this week, still battling his thigh issues. This leaves him uncertain moving forward, with his status for Saturday's contest still up in the air. The defender is still waiting for his debut this season, so he will hope to see full fitness again soon.

Rudy Camacho
Columbus Crew
