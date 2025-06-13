Ryan Gauld Injury: Progressing but still can't play

Gauld (knee) is progressing well but slowly in his recovery from injury but still can't play, coach Jesper Sorensen said to the media, according to Har Journalist. "He's doing fine, apart from he can not play, so that's of course a bad thing. I can't really say anything clever about Ryan right now. We hope that he will progress step by step and it won't take too long."

Gauld is doing fine and progressing in his recovery from a knee injury he suffered in the third game of the season against Montreal. The Scottish midfielder still can't play and hasn't seen a major improvement recently, suggesting he isn't going to be rushed back, especially because the team is performing without him, and the staff will want him 100% fit when he returns to avoid any setbacks. Jayden Nelson has seen a larger role in the frontline while Gauld is out.