Ryan Gauld Injury: Should return this season

Gauld (knee) is still in his rehabilitation process and should return this season, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, according to Har Journalist. "You can go out in the gym and see him training. But I don't think that's what you're asking. I wish I could say when the pain is off and he has the right feeling. We will also be cautious with Ryan because what we don't want is a setback for him. We want to build him up. The amount of time he's been out, he will need a preseason to get back into shape. The most important thing is that we get a strong Ryan back. It's not how fast we get him back, it's when he's back that he's strong, and has the quality that we all know he has. No, he's not ruled out for the season and I will not expect him to be out for the season. We hope that he'll be back sooner than later, but we've said that many times. I can't say anything really decisive about it."

