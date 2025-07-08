Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Gauld headshot

Ryan Gauld Injury: Training Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Gauld (knee) took part in training Tuesday, per Har Journalist.

Gauld was doing light training during Tuesday's session as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The forward is expected to return before the end of the season and getting back out on the grass is a great sign for his recovery. Gauld is still likely weeks away at best and isn't expected to recover in the near future.

Ryan Gauld
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now