Ryan Gauld Injury: Training Tuesday
Gauld (knee) took part in training Tuesday, per Har Journalist.
Gauld was doing light training during Tuesday's session as he continues to recover from a knee injury. The forward is expected to return before the end of the season and getting back out on the grass is a great sign for his recovery. Gauld is still likely weeks away at best and isn't expected to recover in the near future.
