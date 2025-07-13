Menu
Ryan Hollingshead News: Leader in interceptions, tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Hollingshead crossed three times (one accurate), created a chance, made two interceptions and three tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Dallas.

Hollingshead helped his side to a clean sheet leading LAFC in interceptions and tackles. The defender has combined for three chances created, five tackles and five clearances over his last three appearances.

Ryan Hollingshead
Los Angeles Football Club
