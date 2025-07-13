Ryan Hollingshead News: Leader in interceptions, tackles
Hollingshead crossed three times (one accurate), created a chance, made two interceptions and three tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 2-0 win over Dallas.
Hollingshead helped his side to a clean sheet leading LAFC in interceptions and tackles. The defender has combined for three chances created, five tackles and five clearances over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now