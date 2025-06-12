Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Manning headshot

Ryan Manning News: Busy at left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Manning assisted once in 24 appearances (18 starts) in the Premier League.

Manning opened the season as the starter at left-back, though he lost some minutes when Welington joined the club. Welington also finished the season as the starter across the final three matches. It's unclear what Manning's role will look like in Championship, though he was the starter when Southampton were promoted last time.

Ryan Manning
Southampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now