Ryan Manning News: Busy at left-back
Manning assisted once in 24 appearances (18 starts) in the Premier League.
Manning opened the season as the starter at left-back, though he lost some minutes when Welington joined the club. Welington also finished the season as the starter across the final three matches. It's unclear what Manning's role will look like in Championship, though he was the starter when Southampton were promoted last time.
