Saba Lobzhanidze News: Registers three crosses
Lobzhanidze generated one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.
Lobzhanidze played the full 90 Saturday but was unable to register a goal contribution in the scoreless draw, his fourth straight outing without a goal or assist. That said, he remains without a goal this season, with only five assists in 20 appearances (15 starts) this campaign.
