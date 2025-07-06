Saba Lobzhanidze News: Registers three crosses

Lobzhanidze generated one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.

Lobzhanidze played the full 90 Saturday but was unable to register a goal contribution in the scoreless draw, his fourth straight outing without a goal or assist. That said, he remains without a goal this season, with only five assists in 20 appearances (15 starts) this campaign.