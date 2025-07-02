Said Benrahma News: Loan made permanent
Benrahma's loan to Neom SC was made permanent, Lyon announced.
Benrahma departed Lyon for Neom SC on loan at the end of the winter transfer window. The attacker failed to really make an impact in Lyon, scoring once and assisting three times. He now will continue his career in Saudi Arabia permanently as Lyon are embroiled in concerns over a possible relegation.
Said Benrahma
Free Agent
