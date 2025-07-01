Menu
Sal Olivas News: Makes MLS debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Olivas had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Olivas replaced Bruno Damiani in the 63rd minute Sunday to make his MLS debut. The 18-year-old has scored three goals for Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro before being called up for his first MLS appearance. He took one off-target shot and picked up a yellow card in his 27 minutes off the bench.

Sal Olivas
Philadelphia Union
