Salih Ozcan Injury: Suffers LCL injury with Turkey

Ozcan suffered an LCL injury to his knee during international duty with Turkey and this will make him miss the Club World Cup and likely several months depending on how his injury evolves. Ozcan hasn't been more than a bench option under Niko Kovac, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.