Salim Hernandez Injury: Signs with Xolos
Hernandez (undisclosed) is now part of Tijuana's roster after leaving Queretaro, his new club announced Tuesday.
Hernandez had an interesting debut campaign in Liga MX, replacing Guillermo Allison as a starter and playing nine matches before missing the final week due to injury. The 26-year-old keeper made 28 saves and conceded 13 goals over his nine appearances. While he could eventually be a viable option for his new team, it remains to be seen if he's fit enough and whether he'll be preferred over a more experienced Jose Antonio Rodriguez.
