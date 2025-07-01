Salomon Rondon News: Departs Pachuca

Rondon is leaving Pachuca for the 2025/26 season, the team announced Monday.

Rondon made an excellent impression with Tuzos, but as usual, he didn't stay on the same team for long. The veteran forward scored 10 and five goals in the last Clausura and Apertura tournaments, respectively, and considering all competitions, he racked up 36 goals and eight assists across 70 matches played for the Hidalguense side. His next destination appears to be the newly promoted La Liga club Real Oviedo, although the move has not yet been made official.