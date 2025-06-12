Sam Adekugbe Injury: Torn Achilles confirmed

Adekugbe is out indefinitely with a torn Achilles, Har Johal reports.

Adekugbe is set for another long spell on the sideline with a torn Achilles after coming off injured against Ivory Coast. The wing-back has been struggling with a quad injury for weeks and now has another serious issue to work through. It's a brutal turn for Adekugbe, who will now hope to return before the end of the season, though that's optimistic at best.