Sam Byram News: Signs extension
Byram signed a one-year extension with Leeds, the club announced.
Byram was a big depth piece last season in the Championship for Leeds, making 36 appearances (16 starts.) He's now set to stay with the club in the Premier League, though it's more likely than not he plays a minor depth role. Byram spent five seasons in the top flight with West Ham and Norwich, and was never a full-time starter.
