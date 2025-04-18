Sam Johnstone Injury: Out with small problem

Johnstone is out for Sunday's match against Manchester United due to a "small problem," according to manager Vitor Pereira. "He is training [with the fitness coaches]. Sam is not training with the team because he still has a small problem, an old problem, that he's tried to manage, but we've had a conversation that it is better to clean the problem and clean the injury and then come back."

Johnstone will not be in the call Sunday, with the goalie hitting the sidelines due to a problem he suffered in training. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, as he is not their starter. Either way, he will hope to return soon, being an option in case the club needs him.