Sam Rogers Injury: Trains, should be available

Rogers (lower body) trained this week and is an option for Wednesday's match against Philadelphia, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Rogers looks to be on the mend heading into the club's midweek match, as he was able to train and is now available for the contest. The only question surrounding the defender is what role he will hold, as he may be limited in his return. He has started in 10 of his 12 appearances this season and has been a regular starter when fit, so he will hope to see the start immediately after his absence.