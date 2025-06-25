Sam Rogers News: On bench Wednesday

Rogers (lower body) is on the bench in Wednesday's game versus Philadelphia Union.

Rogers will be available as expected, aiming to produce through defensive actions if he gets onto the field. Jack Elliott and Omar Gonzalez are the center-back pairing against the Union, with the latter likelier to make way for Rogers in case of an eventual change. The fit-again player is currently averaging 4.5 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per game in league play.