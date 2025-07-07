Sam Surridge News: Comes back to earth in win
Surridge took two shots and created one chance in Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.
Surridge came back to earth after a scorching hot tear that saw him hit the back of the net 10 times in six games before this one. The league's leading scorer will look to get back on the scoresheet Saturday against an Inter Miami defense that has conceded at least once in each of their last nine MLS matches.
