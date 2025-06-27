Sam Surridge News: Hat trick leads to win

Surridge scored three goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against the New England Revolution.

Surridge saw a top match Wednesday to help his team beat the Revs, notching a hat trick in the process. He would begin in the first half with a goal in extra time, then add another in the 51st before a quick third in the 58th minute from the penalty spot. This continues his insane run of form, recording his fifth straight outing with a goal, registering nine goals during that span. He now has 15 goals and two assists in 19 games, already beating last season's goal contribution total halfway through the campaign.