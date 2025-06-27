Sam Surridge News: Hat trick leads to win
Surridge scored three goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against the New England Revolution.
Surridge saw a top match Wednesday to help his team beat the Revs, notching a hat trick in the process. He would begin in the first half with a goal in extra time, then add another in the 51st before a quick third in the 58th minute from the penalty spot. This continues his insane run of form, recording his fifth straight outing with a goal, registering nine goals during that span. He now has 15 goals and two assists in 19 games, already beating last season's goal contribution total halfway through the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now