Sam Surridge News: Scores league leading 16th in win
Surridge took three shots, two on goal, and bagged a penalty kick for the game-winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at D.C. United.
Surridge simply can't stop scoring, with a goal or more in six straight games. He now leads Major League Soccer with 16 goals on the season, and he's in a good spot to keep it going at home on Saturday against a struggling Atlanta United side.
