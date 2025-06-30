Menu
Sam Surridge

Sam Surridge News: Scores league leading 16th in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Surridge took three shots, two on goal, and bagged a penalty kick for the game-winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at D.C. United.

Surridge simply can't stop scoring, with a goal or more in six straight games. He now leads Major League Soccer with 16 goals on the season, and he's in a good spot to keep it going at home on Saturday against a struggling Atlanta United side.

Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
