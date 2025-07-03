Sam Vines Injury: Ruled out with groin injury

Vines (groin) is ruled out for Friday's clash against Sporting Kansas City due to injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Vines came off in the 74th minute of Saturday's game against New England and seemed to have suffered a groin injury since he is ruled out for Friday's clash against SKC. This is a big blow for the Rapids since he has started the last three games at left back and his absence will therefore force a change in the starting lineup, with Jackson Travis likely replacing him against SKC.