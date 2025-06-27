Sam Vines News: Notches assist in win

Vines assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Vines picked up his second straight start, and his fifth of the season. He made good use of the opportunity by logging his first goal contribution with a well-placed cross towards Djordje Mihailovic, who headed it home in the 24th minute of play. Vines also completed over 20 passes for a fourth time on the year and is up to three chances created over the last two games.