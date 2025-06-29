Sam Vines News: Own goal sparks opponent comeback

Vines recorded an own goal, one tackle (one won), one clearance and four interceptions in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution.

Vines scored an own goal, which helped spark his opponents into a comeback. At the time of the goal, Colorado were 3-0 ahead, but this goal in the 58th minute allowed the game to finish 3-3. The left-back had assisted a goal in the previous game, where his side won 2-0.