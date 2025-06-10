Saminu Abdullahi News: Leaves Juarez

Abdullahi has concluded his time in FC Juarez after the 2024/25 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Abdullahi's spell in Mexico was very short, but he managed to deliver one assist in 46 minutes of play. His departure from the club leaves Guilherme Castilho, Jonathan Gonzalez (Achilles), Denzell Garcia and Diego Campillo as potential contenders for midfield spots in upcoming competitions. As for the Nigerian, his future is currently unknown as he remains a free agent for next season.