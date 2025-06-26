Samuel Amo-Ameyaw News: Joins Strasbourg on permanent move
Amo-Ameyaw is joining Strasbourg as a permanent move and has signed a contract until 2029, the club announced.
Amo-Ameyaw spent half of the season on loan at Strasbourg from Southampton and impressed in Alsace, bringing a nice impact with two goals and five chances created in nine appearances. The forward will continue his journey with Racing after signing a four-year deal and is now part of the squad.
