Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Iling-Junior News: Loan ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Iling-Junior has returned to Aston Villa from his loan with Middlesbrough.

Iling-Junior is seeing the end of his loan with Middlesbrough after joining the club in January, with the attacker heading back to his parent club Aston Villa. He would appear in 16 games for the club while on loan, seeing a goal and two assists in over 1,000 minutes of play. He has now seen a few successful loan spells while with Aston Villa and will hope this can translate to some time with the first team.

Samuel Iling-Junior
Aston Villa
