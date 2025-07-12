Samuel Piette Injury: Picks up illness

Piette is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.

Piette is going to be a late call and likely needs to pass some testing to be an option Saturday, with the midfielder dealing with an illness. This could be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter in the middle. Bryce Duke or Fabian Herbers (thigh) could be replacements if left out.