Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Samuel Piette headshot

Samuel Piette Injury: Picks up illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Piette is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.

Piette is going to be a late call and likely needs to pass some testing to be an option Saturday, with the midfielder dealing with an illness. This could be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter in the middle. Bryce Duke or Fabian Herbers (thigh) could be replacements if left out.

Samuel Piette
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now