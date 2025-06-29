Samuel Shashoua News: On bench Saturday

Shashoua (leg) was back on the bench for Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nashville, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Shashoua was sidelined for the last five MLS games due to a leg injury but was an unused substitute on Saturday against Nashville, confirming he is available again. That said, he has not started any of his five appearances this season, so his return should not affect Minnesota's starting XI moving forward.