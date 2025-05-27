Samuel Umtiti Injury: Season marred by Injury

Umtiti did not make any appearances for Lille in the 2024-25 season due to a persistent knee injury. He is now leaving the team at the end of his contract, the club announced.

Umtiti's absence was a significant blow to Lille's defensive options. The experience and leadership from the World Cup winner were missed throughout the campaign. He is now set for free agency after two seasons with the Dogues and will aim to recover from his injury in time for the pre-season with a new club to continue his football journey.