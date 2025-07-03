Samuele Ricci News: Signs with Milan
Ricci signed with Milan on a permanent deal from Torino, the club announced.
Ricci made a permanent move to AC Milan from Torino. The midfielder has been crucial for everything in the Torino midfield across the past three seasons, though he isn't one to pile on goal contributions. He has the chance to replace the outgoing Tijjani Reijnders, who departed Milan for Manchester City.
