Santi Cazorla News: Extends with Oviedo

Cazorla is going to remain with Oviedo after helping the club earn promotion to La Liga, extending his deal until 2026. He was a veteran leader for the club last season and will likely see a simialr role again this season, needing to prioduce a great season if the club wants to remain in the top tier of Spanish football.