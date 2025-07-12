Menu
Santi Cazorla headshot

Santi Cazorla News: Extends with Oviedo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Cazorla has extended his contract with Oviedo until 2026, according to his club.

Cazorla is going to remain with Oviedo after helping the club earn promotion to La Liga, extending his deal until 2026. He was a veteran leader for the club last season and will likely see a simialr role again this season, needing to prioduce a great season if the club wants to remain in the top tier of Spanish football.

Santi Cazorla
Oviedo
