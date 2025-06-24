Santi Cazorla News: Veteran leader in Oviedo

Cazorla played 32 games for Real Oviedo in La Liga2 during the 2024/25 season, contributing three goals and five assists.

Cazorla orchestrated the midfield with exceptional vision throughout the season to help his former club reach the playoffs. His scoring of a decisive penalty in the play-off final capped a storybook return for the club after 24 years. His enduring influence and leadership proved catalytic in Oviedo's ascent to La Liga, totaling more than 1,900 league minutes and cementing his status as a club legend. Heading into 2025/26, there is no doubt he will remain the main player to follow in Oviedo during the La Liga campaign.