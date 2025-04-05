Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Gimenez Injury: Subs in and out versus FIorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Gimenez had one shot (zero on target) in his brief cameo in Saturday's clash with Milan before exiting due to an apparent hip injury, Mediaset informed.

Gimenez began on the bench for the second consecutive match and played only a handful of minutes as he got banged up in a collision with the opposing goalie. Tammy Abraham (quad) also left early in this one, so Luka Jovic might be the only fully healthy Milan striker heading into Friday's match with Udinese.

