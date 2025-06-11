Santiago Mele News: Signs with Rayados

Mele transferred to Monterrey after leaving Colombian side Junior Barranquilla during the summer transfer window, his new club announced Wednesday.

Mele arrives at the northern Mexican team in time for the Club World Cup, where he'll contend for a spot with Esteban Andrada and Luis Cardenas. The recently appointed first keeper of the Uruguayan national team should have a good chance of featuring for a squad that has struggled in that position over the past few months. He posted solid numbers in his last season in Colombia, averaging 3.3 saves and 0.8 goals conceded per game, and racking up eight clean sheets across 18 matches played.