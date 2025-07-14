Santiago Moreno News: Earns assist

Moreno assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus St. Louis City SC.

Moreno logged another assist Sunday after finding David Da Costa in the 19th minute, making it his second straight match with an assist after notching one last time out against the Revs. This brings the midfielder to five assists on the season, three of which came in his past five appearances. He now has nine goal contributions, six behind his mark from last season.