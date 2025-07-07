Santiago Moreno News: Logs assist in win

Moreno delivered an assist, had four shots (two on target) and sent in five inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over New England.

Moreno returned to the starting XI after a rare cameo off the bench during the previous outing and was once again a big threat up front, assisting Ian Smith for his team's first goal and being involved in many other dangerous plays throughout the contest. With four goals and four assists over 18 appearances this year, the attacker is up to another very productive campaign and it could very well be his best one if he's able to keep up with his current pace after bouncing back from a slow start.