Santiago Munoz News: Nets consolation goal off bench

Santiago Munoz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against FC Dallas.

Santiago Munoz attempted two shots (one on goal) and scored his second goal of the season in an abbreviated 12 minute performance Saturday as Kansas City were undone by Dallas in a 4-2 defeat. The forward has scored in two of this last three appearances (zero starts). Overall, Munoz has made just five appearances (one starts) this season.