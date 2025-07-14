Santiago Trigos News: Plays 45 minutes in opener

Trigos (undisclosed) had one clearance in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Santos.

Trigos had a poor performance despite being fit enough to start in the first game of the season. He was a regular defensive midfield option over the final stages of the previous campaign, in which he tallied one goal and three assists over 13 matches played while averaging 24.5 passes and 1.5 tackles per contest. He'll look to retain a significant role but will be in contention with the recently signed veteran Aaron Ramsey for the remainder of the campaign.