Sasa Kalajdzic News: Plays behind closed doors

Kalajdzic (knee) played in a preseason friendly for 45 minutes on Monday, according to his club.

Kalajdzic is seeing his return to the playing field for the first time in a long time, featuring in a friendly after nearly a year and a half out. He would feature in the game for 45 minutes while bagging a goal, a good start for the forward. He should be considered fit heading into the new season, a good sign after missing the 2024/25 season.