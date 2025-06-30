Saul Injury: Returns to Atletico

Saul is returning to Atletico after a decent loan spell with Sevilla during the 2024/25 season, featuring in 26 games, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

Saul had a decent loan spell at Sevilla with seven goal contributions in 26 games, although the Sevillians endured a very difficult season and came close to the relegation places. Saul is now heading back to his parent club Atletico, and with one year left on his contract, his future remains unclear as he could potentially leave the club during the summer transfer window.