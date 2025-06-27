Seamus Coleman Injury: Pens new Everton deal

Coleman (thigh) has signed a new contract with Everton until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Coleman has been one of the longest-standing members of the Everton team and is set to be part of the squad for a 17th season. However, he's not likely to see regular minutes and shouldn't have any kind of upside in fantasy. The veteran full-back is clearly past his prime, not to mention that injuries have heavily hampered him in recent years.