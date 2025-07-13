Sean Johnson News: Concedes one against Atlanta
Johnson made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlanta United.
Johnson was only faced with three shots Saturday, but he would only save two, allowing one goal from the penalty spot in the draw. This makes it two straight games without a clean sheet for the goalie, coming just a few minutes away from his sixth on the season. He will look to tie last season's clean sheet total from last season when facing San Diego on Wednesday.
