Sean Johnson News: Secures clean sheet in win

Johnson had no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Portland Timbers.

Johnson secured a clean sheet in Saturday's win by making zero saves for the second time this season, although the first instance ended with four goals conceded. The veteran goalie was calm and assured when collecting crosses and communicating with his back line. This was Johnson's fifth shutout of the season and a much-needed result at home. He is now one clean sheet away from matching his total over the last two seasons with Toronto and will look to tie that record on Thursday against his former club New York City FC.