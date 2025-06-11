Sean Zawadzki Injury: Training again
Zawadzki (knee) has returned to training, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Zawadzki looks to be nearing a return to action this week after some time out due to a knee injury, with the defender returning to training. This is solid news after he was considered day-to-day around a week ago. That said, he will hope to return soon, possibly when facing Vancouver on Saturday.
