Sean Zawadzki headshot

Sean Zawadzki Injury: Training again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Zawadzki (knee) has returned to training, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Zawadzki looks to be nearing a return to action this week after some time out due to a knee injury, with the defender returning to training. This is solid news after he was considered day-to-day around a week ago. That said, he will hope to return soon, possibly when facing Vancouver on Saturday.

Sean Zawadzki
Columbus Crew
