Sean Zawadzki News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Zawadzki kept his fourth clean sheet of the season Sunday, his first since March 22. He and his fellow defenders shut down the Philadelphia attack, holding the team without even a shot on target through the full 90 minutes. He won four duels, made five clearances, intercepted two passes and won one tackle through his full 90 minutes of action.