Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Active display in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Berhalter had two shots (one on target), created two chances and sent in 14 crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Colorado.

Berhalter returned to the team after missing the past five games while serving USMNT during the Gold Cup and was one of Whitecaps' few positives as he could generate a lot of danger, especially from his role as set-pieces taker. When taking into account per game numbers, Berhalter is one of MLS' best playmakers as he's ranked among the top 15 in chances created and the top 10 in crosses.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now