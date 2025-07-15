Sebastian Berhalter News: Active display in return

Berhalter had two shots (one on target), created two chances and sent in 14 crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Colorado.

Berhalter returned to the team after missing the past five games while serving USMNT during the Gold Cup and was one of Whitecaps' few positives as he could generate a lot of danger, especially from his role as set-pieces taker. When taking into account per game numbers, Berhalter is one of MLS' best playmakers as he's ranked among the top 15 in chances created and the top 10 in crosses.